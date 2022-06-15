Writer believes Mike Babcock could interest Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman

Could Mike Babcock return to Hockeytown to be the next head coach of the Detroit Red Wings?

It’s official, Jeff Blashill will not be the head coach of the Red Wings for the 2022-23 NHL season and GM Steve Yzerman has been charged with the task of finding the person who will lead this team into the future.

Ever since the news broke that Blashill would not be back on the bench next season, there has been plenty of speculation about who Yzerman will consider as a replacement.

Buried in an article published by The Detroit News, Ted Kulfan suggested a long list of potential candidates to replace Blashill.

Could Mike Babcock return to Detroit Red Wings?

On that list, is former Red Wings head coach, Mike Babcock.

From Detroit News:

Among the long list of names that could interest Yzerman (along with Trotz and Lambert), are Benoit Groulx (Yzerman’s minor-league coach when both were in Tampa), Derek Lalonde (current Tampa assistant), Swedish coaches Rikard Gronborg or Roger Ronnberg, and former NHL head coaches Mike Babcock, John Tortorella, Rick Tocchet and Alain Vigneault.

Yzerman said during his end of season press conference he’d like to have a coach in place near the Stanley Cup Finals in mid- to late June.

NOTE: Barry Trotz and Lane Lambert are already off the table as they have inked deals already.

Personally, I would be absolutely shocked if Steve Yzerman brought back Mike Babcock to coach the Detroit Red Wings.

Yes, Babcock has had plenty of success but I think his days as an NHL head coach are over.

Nation, would you like to see the Red Wings bring back Mike Babcock? Do you think Yzerman would consider his former head coach?

