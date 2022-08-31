The Detroit Lions have released their initial 53-man roster and we are just 11 days away from the start of the 2022 regular season.

There has been plenty of optimism about the Lions heading into the 2022 season and despite them finishing with a 3-13-1 record in their first season under head coach Dan Campbell, many believe they are poised for a big turnaround.

If the Lions are going to make a big jump in 2022, there are multiple things that have to go right for them, including having quarterback Jared Goff raise his game to a whole new level.

On Friday, Johnson spoke to reporters and he said that quarterback Goff has had a “great camp.”

“I think he’s had a great camp,” Johnson said Friday. “He’s displaying a lot of confidence within this system right now and once again, we’re trying to tailor it to what he does best.”

Writer lists ‘potential surprise’ for 2022 Detroit Lions

During an article released on Wednesday, Dan Graziano of ESPN took a dive into a potential surprise for each NFL team and when it comes to the Detroit Lions, he talked about Jared Goff.

More specifically, Graziano said we should not be surprised if Goff sets career highs in both yards and TD passes.

From ESPN:

Don’t be surprised if … Jared Goff sets career highs in yards and touchdown passes.

What I’m hearing: Goff’s current career highs are the 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns he had in 2018 with the Rams. An extra regular-season game makes those numbers attainable. The Lions look good on the offensive line. They added DJ Chark to the receiving corps to go with the promising Amon-Ra St. Brown. They’re strong at running back with D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

I’m not saying the Lions make some major jump into the playoffs this year, and I’m not just caught up in “Hard Knocks” hype, because Goff has been the invisible man on that show so far this year. I’m saying the Lions feel very, very good about how Goff has looked in camp, and he may be better set up for statistical success than you think he is.

Nation, what is your outlook for Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff in 2022?

