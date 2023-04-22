Writer points out potential ‘Red Flags’ with Detroit Lions’ WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions got some bad news on Friday as WR Jameson Williams was among four of their players to be suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy. Williams, who was selected by the Lions with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been suspended six games for betting on non-NFL games while at the team facility. A day later, Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News put out an article about Williams' suspension, and he included multiple potential “Red Flags” to consider.

On Saturday, Wojnowski released an article in which he places the blame on Williams for violating the NFL's gambling policy. In the article, Wojnowski mentioned potential “Red Flags” for Williams since he was drafted by the Lions.

“Now that the NFL investigation is over, the Lions should do their own self-evaluation. Did they miss red flags with Williams? He has been portrayed as aloof, and seemed oddly glum on draft day. After his 41-yard touchdown against the Vikings, the first reception of his pro career, he celebrated mostly by himself, racing away from teammates.”

“A big deal? Nah. Unless there were a few overlooked little deals. It was noted, without commentary, that Williams drove a Bentley, not exactly exuding rookie humility. Some of his social-media posts smacked of immaturity, such as his “like” of a fan’s tweet suggesting he needed more playing time.”

Do you agree that any of these things are “Red Flags”?

Bottom Line: Williams cannot allow this to define his career

To be completely honest, Williams' NFL career could not have gotten off to a worse start. First, he was out with an injury for most of his rookie season, and now, he will miss over a third of his second year as he has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy. That being said, Williams is very young, and he absolutely cannot allow this mistake to define him as a person, or as a football player. The young man will have to serve his suspension, but most importantly, he has to learn a lesson so that something like this never happens again. Because if it does, it would be a huge blow to the Lions.