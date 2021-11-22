Writer points out sad fact about Detroit Lions following Darius Slay’s latest TD

There are bad offenses in the NFL and then there is the Detroit Lions offense.

But in case you did not realize just how bad things are going, LionsWire writer Jeff Risdon just pointed out a sad fact that really puts things into perspective.

On Sunday, former Lions CB Darius Slay scored his third touchdown in his past four games and Risdon was quick to not that just so happens to be the same number of touchdowns the Lions offense has scored in the past month.

It is a said state of affairs, Lions fans.