Writer ranks last-place NFL teams that could make Super Bowl next season

Super Bowl LVI is set and it will be the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams were a preseason favorite to get to the Super Bowl but the Bengals, who finished in last place in their division in 2020, were a longshot.

So, which last-place team from 2021 has the best chance of making the Super Bowl in 2023?

Well, according to Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports, the Detroit Lions rank No. 8 out of eight teams.

Here is what Sullivan has to say about the Lions’ chances of going from 3-13-1 all the way to the Super Bowl.

From CBS Sports:

The Lions were a scrappy team in 2021, as evident in their 11-6 ATS record. Dan Campbell seems to be able to squeeze every ounce of talent out of this roster, which is an extremely promising sign that Detroit made the correct hire. Jared Goff being cemented as the team’s starter, however, lowers this team’s ceiling, especially when he’s in a division that consists of Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, and Justin Fields. That said, Goff is certainly serviceable enough to keep you in games, but he won’t be able to propel the franchise as some other elite quarterbacks do.

Nation, do you think the Lions have a chance to go to the Super Bowl in 2023?