Writer Suggests Top Free Agent Target for Detroit Red Wings

NHL star Mitch Marner could hit free agency this summer, and Detroit Red Wings writer Helene St. James says he should be the team's top target. Here's why it makes sense.

It’s officially offseason dream season for the Detroit Red Wings, and one name just made the rumor mill go full tilt: Mitch Marner.

According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, the Toronto Maple Leafs winger should be the Red Wings’ No. 1 target this summer. And you know what? She might be onto something.

Detroit Red Wings

Mitch Marner in Motown?

Let’s not beat around the bush—this would be a blockbuster move. Marner is one of the NHL’s most productive and complete forwards, a 100-point guy in his sleep. He’s a wizard on the power play, a menace on the penalty kill, and the kind of guy who can shift momentum with one shift. At 28 years old, he’s still smack in the middle of his prime.

Just imagine him flying down the ice next to Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. That’s not just a top line, that’s a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Why It Actually Makes Sense

The timing couldn’t be better. The NHL salary cap is jumping to $95.5 million next season, and the Red Wings are projected to have more than $21 million in cap space. That gives Steve Yzerman some serious flexibility.

As noted by St. James in her article, signing Marner would take up a large chunk—expect a deal in the $13–14 million range annually—but there’s room to make it work. Especially if Patrick Kane re-signs at a similar $4 million figure to this season. The rest of Detroit’s pending free agents—like Elmer Söderblom, Jonatan Berggren, and Albert Johansson—won’t break the bank.

So the money’s there. And let’s be real: this would be the biggest splash of the Yzerman GM era.

The Risk, and the Reward

Sure, it’s a big swing. But that’s what this franchise needs right now. Detroit hasn’t made the playoffs in nine seasons. The team faded down the stretch in 2024–25, and unless something changes dramatically, it’s looking like more of the same next spring.

Mitch Marner changes that equation. He’s the type of player who tilts the ice, who wins close games, who can carry a team over the playoff hump.

If Yzerman is ready to go all-in, this is the kind of move that says, “We’re done rebuilding. Let’s go win something.”

The Bottom Line

Mitch Marner might not be available just yet—but if he hits the open market, Detroit needs to be first in line. This isn’t just about adding a star. It’s about sending a message that the Red Wings are ready to be relevant again.

And let’s be honest… Larkin, Raymond, Marner? That line would absolutely cook.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

