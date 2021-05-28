WWE releases details for Detroit show later in 2021

Sharing is caring!

Wrestling fans of the Motor City, rejoice!

The WWE has announced their return to Detroit for an August 1 show at Little Caesars Arena.

Tickets for the event which will likely include performers from both “Raw” and “Smackdown” will officially go on sale go the public beginning on June 11.

