WWE Smackdown returns to Little Caesars Arena this March

Calling all wrestling fans!

Little Caesars Arena will be the site of WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown on March 13!

JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE #SmackDown will make its Little Caesars Arena return on Friday, March 13! Tickets go on sale January 10 at 10AM. Details: https://t.co/Hqi0s2LuKZ pic.twitter.com/koVkCJHbmX — Little Caesars Arena (@LCArena_Detroit) December 28, 2019

Among the bouts will be matchup between Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The New Day vs. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Also making appearances will be “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and more.