Saturday, December 28, 2019
WWE Smackdown returns to Little Caesars Arena this March

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Calling all wrestling fans!

Little Caesars Arena will be the site of WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown on March 13!

Among the bouts will be matchup between Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The New Day vs. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Also making appearances will be “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and more.

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.