WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Lobbies For Detroit Lions Coordinator To Join Chicago Bears

In a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, WWE superstar and self-proclaimed Chicago Bears fan Seth Rollins made an impassioned plea for some ideal coaching candidates to take over the Bears' struggling franchise. Among the list of potential candidates was Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who Rollins believes could make an immediate impact.

High Praise for Ben Johnson

Rollins wasted no time in naming Johnson, who has helped elevate the Lions' offense to new heights in recent seasons. “All I know is what I hear and what I see,” Rollins said. “What I see is a Detroit Lions offense with Ben Johnson that is on another level, man! On another level! I love him, I would love to see what he can do in the position,” Rollins said emphatically, clearly impressed by Johnson’s work.

*Fast forward to the 1:50 mark in the video below to listen to what Rollins said when asked about who he wants to see as the Bears' next head coach.

The praise is well-earned. Johnson, who took over as offensive coordinator in 2022, has quickly become one of the hottest coaching candidates in the NFL. Known for his innovative play-calling and ability to develop young talent, Johnson has been instrumental in the success of Jared Goff and the rise of Amon-Ra St. Brown, among others.

Johnson’s Impact on the Lions

Under Johnson’s leadership, the Lions’ offense has become one of the most dynamic units in the NFL, with an emphasis on both the passing and running games. The Lions' offense is the highest-scoring in the league, thanks in large part to Johnson’s ability to adapt to different game situations and put his players in the best possible position to succeed.

While the Bears have shown promise in recent years, their offense has struggled to reach the same level of consistency. Rollins, who has been vocal about his passion for the Bears, believes that Johnson’s ability to unlock the potential of a quarterback and create an effective offensive game plan could be just what Chicago needs.

While Johnson remains the top choice for Rollins, the Bears will likely consider all options to help turn around their franchise. With such a talented pool of candidates, Chicago could have several exciting choices to help reshape the team’s future.

Ben Johnson's Future

As for Johnson, while he has been an integral part of the Lions’ success, his name has been floated for several head coaching positions, including potential openings with teams like the Bears. If the Lions make a deep playoff run in 2024, Johnson’s stock will undoubtedly rise even higher.

For now, Johnson remains focused on his current role with Detroit. But as Rollins and many others in the NFL have pointed out, his future in the league is incredibly bright, and it may just be a matter of time before he’s coaching a team of his own—whether that’s in Detroit or elsewhere.