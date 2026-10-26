Packers Star Xavier McKinney Unloads on Officials After Loss to Lions

The Detroit Lions walked away from Ford Field with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but Packers safety Xavier McKinney was anything but pleased afterward. The All-Pro defensive back absolutely unloaded on the officiating crew, suggesting several questionable penalties played a significant role in Green Bay’s loss.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

McKinney wasn’t interested in choosing his words carefully, either, as he questioned both the consistency of the officiating and the decisions that helped extend important Detroit possessions. His frustration centered on a controversial third-quarter penalty that eventually led to a Lions touchdown, along with multiple roughing-the-passer calls during the second half.

Oct 18, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur greets safety Xavier McKinney (29) following the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Xavier McKinney Blasts Officials Following Lions Loss

McKinney made his feelings clear when discussing the officiating following Sunday’s game, delivering one of the strongest postgame reactions from either locker room. The veteran safety didn’t believe the officials handled several important situations correctly, and he wasn’t afraid to say so.

“I don’t know how the NFL’s going to treat it, but I’m not a big fan of the refs right now,” McKinney said following the loss. “I don’t think it’s great officiating, if I’m being completely honest. I think it’s bull(expletive) a lot of the times.”

The Devonte Wyatt Flag That Flipped the Drive

McKinney’s biggest complaint involved a play in the third quarter when Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a short pass before being tackled by Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie. St. Brown attempted to continue running after the initial tackle, prompting defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt to bring him down again.

During the second tackle, St. Brown’s cleat struck umpire Terry Killens Jr., knocking the official to the ground. Killens subsequently threw a flag while lying on the turf, and Wyatt was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Instead of facing third-and-7 from the Green Bay 23-yard line, Detroit received an automatic first down at the 11. Two plays later, Jared Goff connected with Jameson Williams for a 10-yard touchdown, giving the Lions a 17-14 lead.

McKinney believed the official’s reaction to being knocked down influenced the penalty. He suggested the Packers were simply attempting to finish a play they believed was still active.

“The runner was still running and we didn’t hear a whistle,” McKinney said. “We tried to get him down and then their player hit the ref and he falls. He gets mad on the ground and he just throws the flag.”

Packers Safety Claims Officials Cost Green Bay

McKinney’s frustration extended beyond that particular play, as he believed questionable penalties repeatedly interrupted Green Bay’s momentum. When asked directly whether he felt the officials had stolen the game from the Packers, the veteran safety didn’t hesitate.

“For sure,” McKinney responded.

The Packers safety went on to explain why he believed those calls were so damaging to his team. In his view, Green Bay was making defensive stops only to watch penalties give Detroit additional opportunities.

“It’s annoying even talking about it because these are critical drives throughout the game,” McKinney said.

“We might have a drive where we’re getting stops but you’re calling penalties and it’s like, this is not a penalty,” he continued. “To me, it just don’t really make any sense and it’s killing our momentum, it’s killing our drives.”

However, referee Alex Moore defended the Wyatt penalty in a postgame pool report, explaining that officials had ruled the play dead following the initial tackle. According to Moore, Wyatt’s additional forceful tackle after the play ended was the specific action that warranted the flag.

That distinction matters because the official’s explanation directly contradicts McKinney’s suggestion that the penalty resulted from Killens being knocked down. Whether a whistle was audible remained disputed, but the referee maintained that the second tackle occurred after the play was over.

Tom Brady Also Questions Controversial Penalty

The Packers weren’t the only ones questioning the officiating, as FOX analyst Tom Brady strongly disagreed with a roughing-the-passer penalty against Green Bay defensive lineman Karl Brooks. That call came during Detroit’s game-winning possession and added 15 yards to an 18-yard completion to Sam LaPorta.

“No, my goodness. What is that? There’s no way,” Brady said during the broadcast. “That’s definitely not roughing the passer.”

FOX rules analyst Dean Blandino agreed with Brady’s assessment, describing Brooks’ tackle as a fundamentally sound football play. The penalty nevertheless stood, providing Detroit with valuable additional yardage as the Lions moved toward the winning field goal.

The afternoon featured several controversial officiating decisions, including an unnecessary roughness penalty against Detroit linebacker Derrick Barnes that helped Green Bay during its game-tying drive. The Packers finished with eight penalties for 81 yards, compared with five penalties for 50 yards against the Lions.

The third-quarter penalty on Wyatt became one of the game’s most discussed moments because of the official being knocked to the ground. However, the Packers also failed to capitalize on several scoring opportunities that had nothing to do with officiating.

McKinney Says He Doesn’t Care About Potential Fine

McKinney acknowledged that criticizing officials publicly could result in disciplinary action from the league, but he wasn’t particularly concerned about the possibility. When asked whether he worried about being fined for his comments, his answer was straightforward.

“I would rather get fined and try to help my team out because I see what’s going on, and it’s killing us,” McKinney said. “We all see it. We all see what’s going on. Everyone sees what’s going on, the fans see what’s going on, we see what’s going on when we’re out there.”

He also argued that the issue extended beyond Sunday’s game, suggesting Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love wasn’t receiving the same protection afforded to opposing quarterbacks. McKinney insisted he wasn’t simply making excuses for the loss, but wanted officials to apply the rules consistently.

“You gotta go both ways, man,” he said. “That’s all I say.”

Green Bay Left Points on the Field in Detroit

The frustration was understandable after a game in which the Packers had multiple opportunities to leave Detroit with a victory. However, Green Bay also missed two field goals, committed a costly turnover, and failed to take advantage of excellent field position late in the fourth quarter.

As we previously reported, Williams delivered a spectacular opening-drive touchdown before adding another score in the third quarter. The Lions ultimately received a game-winning 22-yard field goal from Jake Bates as time expired, improving their record to 4-2.

Detroit also benefited from the return of safety Brian Branch, who recorded a crucial fourth-quarter interception after we previously reported his activation. His presence provided another important playmaker for a defense that repeatedly came through in critical situations.

McKinney certainly isn’t happy with how Sunday’s game was officiated, and his willingness to criticize the crew publicly could attract additional attention from the NFL. But regardless of how Green Bay feels about the penalties, the final score isn’t changing, and the Lions are the ones celebrating another victory over their NFC North rivals.