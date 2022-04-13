XFL announces 8 head coaches for 2023 season

The latest XFL reboot will take place in 2023 and on Wednesday, they announced who their 8 head coaches will be.

As you can see below, the XFL has revealed that Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Rod Woodson, Bob Stoops, Anthony Becht, Jim Haslett, Reggie Barlow, and Terrell Buckley will be head coaches beginning with their 2023 season.

Sannes’ Win Total Projections: 5 Bets to Make Based on Opening 2022 Win Totals

It’s a betting bonanza kind of week. We had the women’s basketball national championship last night with the men on tap Monday.

Then we sprint to Thursday with The Masters and MLB opening day at the same time.

But the NFL had to stick its snoot in the action, too.

Last Friday, FanDuel Sportsbook posted its first win totals for the 2022 season. As if there weren’t enough already on our plates.

We could ignore these for a bit until the non-NFL sports start to chill out. But then we’re missing out on — potentially — the softest numbers we’ll get all year. We want to pepper these before the market grinds them into efficiency.

As such, let’s run through just the spots where my numbers differ most from the market in order to pick off the biggest values. Then we can circle back and run through more bets later on.

Here are the five totals where my win total projections differ from the market by at least one win. As a note, I omitted the Seattle Seahawks over 5.5 (-130) because my numbers are currently assuming DK Metcalf will return. A trade there would make their projection much lower than its current mark of 6.7.

