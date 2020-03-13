XFL fans receive some very good news from Vince McMahon

The shutdown of multiple sports leagues thanks to the spread of COVID-19 unfortunately also extended to the XFL, which made the decision to halt play after five weeks of a ten week schedule.

However, fans who are worried that this could potentially signal the end of the league are in for some luck.

- Advertisement -

According to Danny Jones of XFL news, owner Vince McMahon “is more determined than ever to continue the league and has already funded the 2021 season.”





- Advertisement -

The XFL is currently in a re-boot after one season of play in 2001.