Friday, March 13, 2020
Detroit Lions News

XFL fans receive some very good news from Vince McMahon

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The shutdown of multiple sports leagues thanks to the spread of COVID-19 unfortunately also extended to the XFL, which made the decision to halt play after five weeks of a ten week schedule.

However, fans who are worried that this could potentially signal the end of the league are in for some luck.

According to Danny Jones of XFL news, owner Vince McMahon “is more determined than ever to continue the league and has already funded the 2021 season.”


The XFL is currently in a re-boot after one season of play in 2001.

Comments

