XFL player tests positive for COVID-19

By Arnold Powell

XFL player tests positive for COVID-19

According to reports, a player for the Seattle Dragons of the XFL tested positive for COVID-19. The player, whose...
Arnold Powell

According to reports, a player for the Seattle Dragons of the XFL tested positive for COVID-19. The player, whose name has not yet been released, reportedly played in the Dragon’s last two games which were held on Feb. 29 and March 7.

The player self-reported his symptoms on Tuesday and has been in quarantine ever since. The test results came out on Friday.

