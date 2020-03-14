XFL player tests positive for COVID-19

According to reports, a player for the Seattle Dragons of the XFL tested positive for COVID-19. The player, whose name has not yet been released, reportedly played in the Dragon’s last two games which were held on Feb. 29 and March 7.

The player self-reported his symptoms on Tuesday and has been in quarantine ever since. The test results came out on Friday.

.@xfl2020 confirmed that an @XFLDragons player tested positive for COVID-19. Played in both of team’s last two games, Feb. 29 and March 7. Self-reported symptoms on Tuesday and has been in quarantine. Test results Friday. League has already suspended its season. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) March 14, 2020

- Advertisement -