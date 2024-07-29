in Tigers News Reports

Yankees Eyeing Blockbuster Trade for Tigers Pitcher

Yankees in Extensive Talks for Tigers’ Pitcher Jack Flaherty

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the New York Yankees are engaged in extensive discussions to acquire Detroit Tigers’ starting pitcher Jack Flaherty ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

Flaherty, 28, is having a strong season with a 7-5 record, a 2.95 ERA, 133 strikeouts, 10 walks, and a 0.956 WHIP over 16.2 innings pitched in 18 starts. His elite metrics include a 33.2% whiff rate (94th percentile), a 32% strikeout rate (93rd percentile), and a 4.6% walk rate (94th percentile).

Detroit Tigers SP Jack Flaherty Could Be Heading East

The Yankees seek to bolster their starting rotation with Flaherty, who primarily uses a three-pitch mix of a four-seam fastball, slider, and curveball. He occasionally incorporates a changeup and sinker into his repertoire.

While Jack Flaherty’s current form is impressive, there are concerns about his durability, as he has pitched over 100 innings in only two of his last six seasons. Nonetheless, his performance this season positions him as a valuable rental for New York.

The negotiations highlight the Yankees’ strategic effort to strengthen their pitching staff for the postseason push.

 

Written by W.G. Brady

