Yankees fan throws baseball at Boston Red Sox OF Alex Verdugo [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Fans thinking they can just throw things at players whenever they please is starting to get out of hand.

The latest incident took place on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium during when a New York Yankees fan threw a baseball at Boston Red Sox OF Alex Verdugo.

Verdugo was clearly very upset after the incident and he yelled and pointed towards that outfield stands where the ball came from. Red Sox manager eventually called his team off of the field until the fan was dealt with.

A fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo… pic.twitter.com/V8F55GE4fM — Justin Groc (@jgroc) July 18, 2021