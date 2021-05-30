Yankees’ Gleyber Torres melts down in dugout vs. Tigers [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are well on their way to brooming the New York Yankees right out of the Motor City, and a big reason why are self-inflicted wounds by the Bronx Bombers.

This afternoon, the Yankees have already committed three errors through five innings. Two of them happen to have come from 2B Gleber Torres, who was seen melting down in the dugout soon afterwards:

Gleyber Torres has two fielding errors in this game. Never seen him snap like this during a game. pic.twitter.com/nB9sDSZ3tI — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 30, 2021