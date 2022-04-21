Yankees manager Aaron Boone explains decision to intentionally walk Miguel Cabrera

Aaron Boone explains decision to intentionally walk Miggy

Following the game, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave the following explanation as to why he decided to intentionally walk Miguel Cabrera in the bottom of the eighth inning.

“You don’t necessarily like being in that position, but that’s part of it. In the end you’ve got to go with what you think is right within the context of the game.”

Yanks manager Aaron Boone told reporters that he understood the somewhat negative feedback he received from fans. "You don't necessarily like being in that position, but that's part of it. In the end you've got to go with what you think is right within the context of the game." — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) April 21, 2022

From Earlier:

Heading into Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera needed just one more hit to reach 3,000 for his amazing career.

Embed from Getty Images

With runners on second and third with two outs in the eighth inning, Cabrera stepped to the plate with what was likely going to be his final at-bat of the game. (It was)

Instead of getting a chance to hit, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the decision to intentionally walk Cabrera to load the bases and set up a lefty on lefty matchup.

FanDuel Pitching Primer: Thursday 4/21/22

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup.

When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you’re getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game’s best hitters have days at the plate when they go 0-for-4.

As a result, lineup construction should begin with the starting pitcher. Which pitchers should you consider on today’s main slate?

High-Salaried Play

Carlos Carrasco, New York Mets

vs. San Francisco Giants

FanDuel Salary: $10,100

On today’s main slate, we have three options on FanDuel salaried at $9,500 or higher — Dylan Cease ($10,300), Carlos Carrasco ($10,100), and Kevin Gausman ($9,900).

Cease faces an AL Central foe in the Cleveland Guardians — who we all predicted would be second-best in wOBA, eighth in ISO, and one of the hardest teams in baseball to strike out, right?

Gausman takes on the Red Sox, and while they haven’t been firing on all cylinders yet, they are still clearly a lineup that’s more than capable. They do still rank 13th in isolated power (ISO).

So, Cookie Carrasco stands out to me. It’s early, but he’s struck out a third of all batters this season, and he has by far the best matchup of the bunch. The San Francisco Giants rank 15th in team weighted on-base average (wOBA), but they strike out the fifth-most in baseball (25.6%) thus far.

He makes the most sense to me on a very tough slate to choose today.

Click here to read the rest