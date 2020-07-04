Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka taken to hospital after taking line drive off head [Video]

As great as the game of baseball is, every now and then a player is hit in the head with either a pitch or a hit and we all hold our breath, hoping for the best.
This is exactly what happened on Saturday as New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was hit in the head with a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton during a simulated game.
The video below is difficult to watch but you can see Tanaka get hit in the head as Stanton squats down with his hands on his helmet.
Tanaka was taken to the hospital but according to a report which was just released, his CT scan came back negative and he is expected to be released from the hospital tonight and placed in concussion protocol.
