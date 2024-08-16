Yankees vs Tigers, August 16, 2024: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More





As the New York Yankees head to Comerica Park for a Friday night showdown against the Detroit Tigers, baseball fans can anticipate an exciting game. The Yankees, holding a solid 72-50 record, are coming off a series win against the Chicago White Sox, having secured two out of three games. Their powerful lineup, led by Aaron Judge—who boasts a remarkable .333 batting average, 43 home runs, and 110 RBIs—continues to be a dominant force.

On the other side, the Tigers, with a 59-63 record, are riding high on a four-game winning streak following a series sweep against the Seattle Mariners. Despite their pitching staff’s recent commendable performance, posting a 3.89 ERA, they’ll face a significant challenge against the Yankees’ potent offense.

How to Watch the Yankees vs Tigers

Time: 6:40 pm ET

6:40 pm ET Place: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)

Comerica Park (Detroit, MI) T.V.: Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings, YES Network

Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings, YES Network Stream: Fubo, MLB.TV

Fubo, MLB.TV Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Yankees vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +162 | Yankees -195

Tigers +162 | Yankees -195 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-105) | Yankees -1.5 (-115)

Tigers +1.5 (-105) | Yankees -1.5 (-115) Total: Over/Under (8) Tigers: Under (-105) Yankees: Over (-115)

Over/Under (8)

Odds provided by Ceasar’s Sportsbook

Game Preview

The Yankees are known for their offensive firepower, with a team batting average of .254 and a .337 on-base percentage. Gerrit Cole, who is slated to start for New York, has been solid despite his 4.70 ERA. In his recent outings, Cole has managed to keep opponents at bay, allowing two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts.

For the Tigers, who are yet to announce their starting pitcher, their recent success has been bolstered by a robust bullpen performance. Their pitching staff has a 3.89 ERA, and they will need to continue their strong showing to neutralize the Yankees’ high-scoring lineup.

Predictions

Expectations are high for the Yankees to maintain their strong road performance and take advantage of the Tigers’ pitching uncertainties. Given New York’s ability to score heavily, this game is likely to see plenty of runs. The Yankees’ offense is expected to outpace the Tigers, but Detroit is anticipated to put up a competitive fight and score a few runs.

Score Prediction: Yankees 5, Tigers 3.

