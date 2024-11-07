Potential Target For Detroit Lions Becomes Available

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they are waiving defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, as reported by Adam Schefter. According to Schefter, “The Ravens want to re-sign him to their practice squad should he clear waivers.” This development has sparked interest from teams around the league, including the Detroit Lions.

Ravens are waiving DE Yannick Ngakoue, per source. The Ravens want to re-sign him to their practice squad should he clear waivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2024

Lions’ Waiver Priority

The Lions, who currently hold an impressive 7-1 record this season, sit at No. 31 in the waiver priority list. Just prior to the trade deadline this past Tuesday, the Lions traded for Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns, further enhancing their defensive line. While Ngakoue might be viewed as a role player at this stage in his career, he could provide a valuable boost for the Lions in specific situations.

Ngakoue’s Season Performance

So far this season, Ngakoue has recorded 5 tackles and 1.5 sacks while playing only 87 defensive snaps. Although he has been recognized as one of the NFL’s elite pass rushers at times during his career, his production this season has not met expectations. The 29-year-old defensive end will be looking to revitalize his career, and joining a successful team like the Lions could be an appealing opportunity for him.

Filling the Void Left by Hutchinson

With Aidan Hutchinson likely out for the remainder of the season due to a leg injury, the Lions' pass rush has seen a notable dip in production. Ngakoue could help fill that gap, bringing experience and skill to a defensive line that is eager to maintain its competitiveness. The combination of Smith and Ngakoue could create a formidable duo on the edge, allowing the Lions to pressure opposing quarterbacks effectively in critical moments.

As the Lions continue their quest for a playoff berth, adding a player with Ngakoue’s experience and potential could be a significant move. With the deadline for waivers approaching, the Lions' front office will need to assess whether Ngakoue is a fit for their defensive scheme and if claiming him off waivers aligns with their long-term goals.