Former Michigan Wolverines basketball star Yaxel Lendeborg wasted absolutely no time making enemies in the NBA. After making his professional debut Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors rookie unloaded on Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Dončić, making it clear that his opinion of the six-time All-Star has changed dramatically.

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Lendeborg didn’t just criticize Dončić’s style of play. He also took aim at the NBA’s officiating culture, accusing players of flopping, hunting for fouls, and constantly complaining to referees.

His comments came following Golden State’s 127-105 loss to Los Angeles, a game in which Dončić finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Oct 13, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Yaxel Lendeborg Says He Lost All Respect for Luka Dončić

Lendeborg entered the NBA with considerable admiration for Dončić, having watched highlights of the Lakers superstar dominating opponents. However, facing him for the first time apparently changed everything.

During his fiery postgame interview, Lendeborg didn’t hold back when discussing his introduction to professional basketball.

“Yeah, it was interesting. I got to see what the NBA is like, man. Lot of flopping, lot of foul-baiting, lot of praying to the ref. Interesting first game for me, for sure.”

But his harshest comments were reserved specifically for Dončić.

“I had a lot of respect for him,” Lendeborg said. “But then being in there firsthand, just watching all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect, man. Like that was awful.”

Those are some incredibly strong words from a rookie playing in his first NBA game, especially considering the player on the receiving end is one of basketball’s biggest superstars.

Former Michigan Star Gets Into Heated Exchange With Dončić

The tension between the two players developed during the second quarter when Lendeborg became frustrated with Dončić’s attempts to draw fouls.

According to the game’s postgame account, the two exchanged words throughout the contest, with Lendeborg eventually receiving a technical foul for his trash talk.

The former Michigan standout later explained that he wasn’t necessarily upset with the officials making calls. Instead, he took issue with Dončić celebrating those calls and talking trash afterward.

“And then you get the foul call, congratulations bro. And then you talk to me like you did something great, bro? Come on, dog. That’s just weak.”

Lendeborg also revealed exactly what he was saying to Dončić during their confrontation.

“I was telling him he sucks, he can’t score on me,” Lendeborg explained. “You talking and you can’t score on me. I said it the whole game.”

Perhaps the most entertaining part of Lendeborg’s comments involved his assessment of Dončić’s scoring against him individually. Despite the Lakers superstar finishing with 28 points, Lendeborg insisted that he had largely handled his defensive assignment.

“His only bucket on me was a banker from half court,” Lendeborg said.

He even joked about potentially defending Dončić with his hands behind his back to avoid being called for fouls, adding that he probably would have been whistled anyway.

Lendeborg Makes Quite the Impression in NBA Debut

While the Warriors lost by 22 points, Lendeborg certainly didn’t look intimidated by the NBA spotlight.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft finished with 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes. He also spent significant time defending Dončić, providing an early glimpse of the toughness and versatility that made him such an important player at Michigan.

As we previously reported during Michigan’s national championship run, Lendeborg demonstrated that same competitive mentality while battling injuries to help the Wolverines capture the national title.

His ability to contribute on both ends of the floor also made him an intriguing NBA prospect, with the Detroit Pistons reportedly showing interest before the draft.

Now, after just one NBA game, Lendeborg has made headlines for something beyond his basketball abilities.

For Michigan fans who watched him compete during the Wolverines’ championship season, his willingness to challenge an established superstar probably isn’t entirely surprising. However, publicly declaring that he has lost all respect for Dončić takes that competitiveness to another level.

Warriors and Lakers Meet Again Oct. 30

The Warriors and Lakers are scheduled to meet again Friday, Oct. 30, giving Lendeborg another opportunity to face the player he just blasted.

And judging by his comments Wednesday night, there’s a good chance that rematch will feature plenty more trash talk.