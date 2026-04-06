Michigan Makes Call on Yaxel Lendeborg for NCAA Championship Game

Michigan is getting its answer at the most important time of the season.

According to the Initial Player Availability Report, Yaxel Lendeborg is expected to play.

Yaxel Lendeborg expected to go for Michigan

After suffering a sprained MCL and ankle injury during Michigan’s Final Four win over Arizona, Lendeborg is trending toward being available for Monday night’s national championship game against UConn.

The biggest update came Sunday when head coach Dusty May addressed his status.

“I’m sure he’ll give it a go tomorrow, but that’d be entirely up to him and the medical staff,”

That lines up with what the availability report showed as well. Lendeborg was not listed, signaling he is expected to start and play.

Injury scare did not linger

The initial concern was real.

Lendeborg went down late in the first half after stepping on an Arizona defender’s foot, twisting his ankle on a drive to the basket. He left for the locker room and did not return before halftime.

What followed changed the outlook.

He came back out, went through warmups, and eventually returned to the game in the second half. Even while clearly not at full strength, he knocked down two key three-pointers and logged important minutes as Michigan maintained control.

On Sunday, imaging brought even more encouraging news. An MRI came back clean, and Lendeborg has been receiving treatment since.

Lendeborg says he feels “great”

While he did not formally speak to reporters, Lendeborg gave a quick but telling update when asked about his condition.

“Great.”

That was the word.

He was also seen walking around the stadium without much of a limp, another sign that the injury may not limit him as much as initially feared.

Why this decision matters

Michigan is not in this position without Lendeborg.

His versatility, physicality, and ability to stretch the floor have been critical throughout the tournament. Even in limited action against Arizona, he made an impact.

There was some question about why he returned to the floor in the semifinal while dealing with the injury. May made it clear that game situation played a role, with Michigan focused on preventing any late push.

Now, with a national title on the line, the decision is much simpler.

If Lendeborg can go, he is going.

The bottom line

Michigan is expected to have one of its most important players on the floor Monday night.

Yaxel Lendeborg battled through injury in the Final Four. Now, with a clean MRI and positive signs across the board, he is set to do it again on the biggest stage.

Tip-off against UConn is set for 8:50 p.m. ET in Indianapolis.