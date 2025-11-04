Preseason All-American Yaxel Lendeborg Pulled From Michigan Starting Lineup vs. Oakland

The Michigan Wolverines haven’t even tipped off their 2025–26 basketball season, and adversity has already found them. According to a report from Anthony Broome, Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan’s highly touted transfer forward, was pulled from the starting lineup after being seen with a wrap on his hand and wrist during warmups.

Head coach Dusty May confirmed that Morez Johnson Jr. will start at power forward in Lendeborg’s place for Monday night’s opener against Oakland University.

The loss is an early setback for Michigan, especially considering Lendeborg’s projected impact. The preseason All-American and No. 2 player on The Athletic’s Top 100 Transfers list was expected to anchor Michigan’s frontcourt this season. He turned heads in the team’s exhibition win over Cincinnati, posting 31 points and 12 rebounds, showing off his scoring touch, energy, and dominance inside.

For now, there’s no official word on the severity of Lendeborg’s injury or whether he’ll miss additional games. Still, it’s a tough start for a Michigan squad that enters the Dusty May era with renewed optimism and high expectations.

The Wolverines will need to rely on depth early — and hope their star transfer’s hand heals quickly.