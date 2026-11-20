Former Michigan Wolverines star Yaxel Lendeborg was the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, after 10 other players came off the board ahead of him. Lendeborg was a huge piece of Michigan’s national title last season, and the league is now admitting it had him too low.

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He has been off to a surprising hot start to his NBA career at 24 years old. Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon of ESPN collected intel from executives and scouts across the league on this season’s top rookies, and several of them weighed in on Lendeborg. None of them put their name to it. One East executive said, “I could not have predicted he’d be this good. His skill at his size is really impressive. Is he a good enough shooter to play [small forward]? I would have said no, but it looks like yes.”

Nov 18, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What NBA Executives Are Saying About Yaxel Lendeborg

That East executive was not the only one. MacMahon wrote that Lendeborg “looks like the steal of the draft” and has “barged into the early Rookie of the Year discussion.” An East scout added, “He’s better than expected. He can shoot. He can create his own shot and really handle for his size. A lot of teams are not looking too good [for passing on him].” A West executive went further: “It’s hard to say he can’t be the best player in this class.”

The loudest knock on him was his age. Lendeborg turned 24 before he ever played an NBA game, and one West general manager who had him fifth on his board still backed off, partly over how the rookie would fit in his locker room. Every one of those voices spoke anonymously, which is how front offices talk about players they misjudged.

Yaxel Lendeborg Already Proving Himself as a Rookie With the Golden State Warriors

Golden State has an 8-8 record this season, but Lendeborg is proving that he could be a core piece of the Warriors’ future. In 16 games played this season, he is averaging 19.7 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, 3.7 assists per game, 0.8 blocks per game, and 1.1 steals per game.

One of the most impressive things about him is that he is doing this all over the floor for the Warriors. Lendeborg is also shooting 45.5% from the field, 37.2% from three-point land, and 76.7% from the free-throw line. Getting a lot of experience at the college level is no doubt translating to the NBA right away.

It has not been a straight line. Golden State has lost five in a row, all on the road, and ESPN reported that Lendeborg has become the primary focus of opposing scouting reports, which has cooled his 3-point shooting off its early pace.

Lendeborg Already Went At Luka Doncic

He is also not afraid to guard the other team’s best players. Lendeborg spent a good chunk of his NBA debut matched up with Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers, and he had plenty to say about it afterward. He will continue to be impressive for the Warriors and maybe he will be a finalist for Rookie of the Year in the NBA.