This week’s feature is Yell Sweets. Award-winning baked goods made from the heart to your tummy!

Yell Sweets serves delicious gourmet cupcakes, and cakes with over 70 flavors to choose from! They also offer mouth-watering specialty desserts like Cheesecake Stuffed Crunch Cones and Chocolate Covered Rice Krispies Treats to name a few.

Detroit Sports Nation has always tried to give back to the local small businesses in Michigan, and now we are taking it up a notch! Every week, a new business is to feature across our platforms, absolutely no strings attached, no charge.

The Brand

Our family-owned bakery, values quality over quantity, with every bite reflecting the time, dedication, and LOVE that goes into each item we make.

Meet Danielle

Yell Sweets has HAPPINESS at its center. Baking has made me happy since I was a little girl. With a passion for creating the perfect cupcake, I began my business in 2010. In 2018 the doors at 14142 Lakeside Boulevard North in Shelby Township opened. My vision – making products so good, that one taste would transport you to a HAPPY PLACE – created a cupcake that’s as moist as it is yummy, with fluffy whipped cream cheese frosting that’s always JUST RIGHT!

We love being creative, setting new trends, and creating flavors that have our customers saying “YELL Yeah!”

You can find all the mouth-watering yummies here:

Website: www.yellsweets.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/YellSweets

Instagram: www.instagram.com/yellsweets/

Store: 14142 Lakeside Blvd N, Shelby Township, MI 48315, United States

Yell Sweets – Small Business Friday

