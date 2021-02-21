Young camper heckles Cam Newton, who proceeds to fire back [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Things did not go as planned for Cam Newton during the 2020 season as he threw for just 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 10 interceptions in 15 games with the New England Patriots.

Newton, who is 31-years-old, is now a free agent and a young man at a football camp made sure Newton knew his contract status. As you will see below, rather than just ignoring the ignorant kid, Newton proceeded to remind the kid that he is rich.

Check it out.

Kids have no respect nowadays pic.twitter.com/BXlxIJ5f4L — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 21, 2021

First of all, what the hell is wrong with many kids these days? His parents should be ashamed of his behavior.

Second, why would Newton respond to the little moron?