Sharing is caring!

This little fan already knows how to treat a woman.

A young fan who was taking in the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants who had just received a baseball from San Francisco right fielder Mike Yastrzemski immediately turned and offered it to a woman sitting next to him after apparently asking his mom if it would be okay:

Cuteness overload 🥺 He asked if he could give her the ball ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0klVzcPB5j — ESPN (@espn) May 30, 2021