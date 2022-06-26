Youssef Khayat has officially made his decision.

After losing both Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan to the NBA, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and his staff have been charged with the task of filling a couple of open roster spots for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Michigan has already landed a commitment from former Duke forward Joey Baker, who is coming to the Wolverines as a grad transfer, but it does not appear as if they are done there.

Embed from Getty Images

Youssef Khayat officially decides between Michigan, Xavier, DePaul, and Wake Forest

Juwan Howard was reported to be ‘fully entrenched’ in bringing Lebanese F Youssef Khayat to Michigan for the upcoming season.

From UMHoops.com:

Michigan is fully entrenched in the recruitment of 6-foot-9 Youssef Khayat. Khayat is a Lebanese forward who plays for Limoges CSP’s U21 program, in one of the better youth leagues in Europe. He’s excelled with his club’s youth team – 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game — and has also played a featured role with Lebanon’s national team at the senior level.

Just moments ago, Youssef Khayat made his decision and he will be playing basketball for the University of Michigan.

This is a huge get for Howard and the Wolverines as they lost quite a few players from their 2021-22 roster.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

