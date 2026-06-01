Yzerman Eyes Trade Market for Red Wings Scoring

Steve Yzerman is targeting the trade market for a top-six scoring upgrade as Detroit heads into the offseason, with spring reporting around the club pointing away from unrestricted free agency and toward a deal. The reason is straightforward: Detroit wants more offense, but the available free-agent market has been described as thin, leaving the Red Wings trade market as the clearer path to add an impact forward.

That focus has been consistent across multiple reports in April. Yzerman still wants to improve the roster, but the market has been framed as a difficult one, especially for teams looking for real scoring help near the top of the lineup.

Why the trade route makes the most sense

Detroit’s need for another top-six forward has been on the table for a while. Earlier offseason coverage also tied that need to a weakened market, with Detroit’s options shifting toward trades once free agency lost many of its appealing scoring names.

That matters for the Red Wings because cap space alone does not create scorers. Detroit can have room to spend, but if the market lacks the right players, the front office has to look elsewhere. That is why the Red Wings trade market discussion continues to center on fit, cost, and lineup impact rather than just available money.

Detroit has already paid trade prices

The Red Wings showed at the deadline they are willing to move futures for immediate help. On March 6, Detroit acquired Justin Faulk from St. Louis and sent out Justin Holl, Dmitri Buchelnikov, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick.

That first-rounder was not just a placeholder in the deal. After the draft lottery, Detroit’s 2026 first-round pick remained with the Blues, locking in the cost of that move and reinforcing that Yzerman has been willing to use meaningful assets when he sees a fit.

Patrick Kane affects the equation

Detroit may not need to replace every bit of its scoring from outside the organization. On April 17, Patrick Kane and the Red Wings had mutual interest in a return, giving the club a known offensive option as it maps out the summer.

If Kane returns, Detroit could focus more directly on adding one more forward for the top six instead of trying to rebuild that offense entirely through open-market shopping. The biggest question now is how aggressive Yzerman wants to get after already moving a first-round pick for Faulk, and which Red Wings trade market target fits both the cost and the lineup need.