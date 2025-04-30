Steve Yzerman Claps Back After Dylan Larkin’s Trade Deadline Frustration

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin questioned the lack of trade deadline moves — and Steve Yzerman didn’t shy away from responding. Here’s what he said, and what it means for the future.

When Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin shared his disappointment in the lack of trade deadline activity, it raised eyebrows across the fanbase. On Friday, general manager Steve Yzerman gave his own thoughts on the matter — and while he didn’t name names, his message felt… pointed.

At his own end-of-season availability, Larkin admitted the Red Wings’ quiet deadline likely affected the team’s energy during the stretch run.

“It was hard that we didn’t do anything,” Larkin said, via The Athletic’s Max Bultman. “We didn’t gain any momentum… guys were kind of down about it. It’d be nice to add something… maybe a morale boost.”

And while Larkin’s remarks came across as honest and reflective, it didn’t take long for Yzerman to indirectly respond.

Yzerman: “There Were No Good Options”

Before he was even asked about Larkin’s comments, Yzerman addressed the trade deadline.

“I was very comfortable with not parting with top prospects or first-round picks,” Yzerman said. “We were prepared to improve the team — there just weren’t any good options.”

Yzerman did remind everyone that the organization is willing to deal assets when the right move presents itself, pointing to last year’s Alex DeBrincat acquisition as proof.

“We’re prepared to use our draft picks, prospects, or any player in a trade that makes us better and fits our timeline,” he said.

Then came the subtle fire.

A Subtle Shot? Or a Clear Message?

Yzerman referenced Montreal and St. Louis, both of whom stood pat at the deadline and still made the playoffs.

“They’re led by their best players,” he emphasized.

That might’ve just been a general observation — or it might’ve been a challenge to Larkin, who, notably, posted just four goals and nine points in March.

When directly asked about the team’s morale and Larkin’s take, Yzerman didn’t back down.

“I’m counting on our best players, our leaders, to give us a bit of a morale boost,” he said. “That’s what they’re paid for. That’s the expectation.”

Yzerman confirmed he spoke with Larkin about the comments but chose not to reveal the details.

The Bottom Line

While Yzerman downplayed any friction, there’s no denying this was one of the spicier back-and-forths in his GM tenure. Larkin said what he felt. Yzerman answered with some veiled accountability. Now, both sides have to move forward — and Detroit’s 2025 season just got a whole lot more interesting.