Za’Darius Smith Not Done in Detroit? Veteran Still Hopes for Lions Reunion

Veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith may be walking red carpets this offseason, but his heart remains in Detroit.

The 32-year-old defensive end, who quickly became a fan favorite during his stint with the Detroit Lions, made headlines again—this time not for a sack, but for his comments on a potential return to the Motor City.

Za'Darius Smith walked the BET Awards red carpet and told reporters he hopes to return to the Detroit Lions in 2025.

“We both know where I want to be”

While attending the BET Awards alongside actress and rapper Kash Doll, Smith paused to speak with the media and made his intentions crystal clear.

“We both know where I want to be,” Smith told USA Today. “Hopefully I can get back to Detroit because the coaching staff and everybody in the front office are great. When I’m there I feel like a leader and like I can influence the young guys and do great things.”

Smith’s admiration for Detroit’s football culture runs deep. After being acquired in a 2024 trade, he immediately embraced the city—attending Pistons games, repping Detroit gear, and bringing swagger to Dan Campbell’s defense.

Leadership Matters

Smith’s value went beyond stats. In the locker room, he was a mentor and motivator—especially to Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions’ star edge rusher.

“I’m still a veteran. He’s still a young guy. I can help him with a lot of things,” Smith said of Hutchinson. “He’s already great, but as a player there are some tools that I know I can help him with. And there are some things as a young guy that he can help me with.”

Where Things Stand Now

Smith remains a free agent, but the Lions have reportedly stayed in touch with his representatives throughout the offseason. With Kelvin Sheppard now calling the shots as defensive coordinator and Hutchinson coming off a dominant Pro Bowl campaign, the timing could be right for a reunion.

The Lions have cap space. They have the Super Bowl window. And they have a veteran who still believes he belongs.