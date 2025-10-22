Detroit Lions Place Linebacker on Injured Reserve

fb
The Detroit Lions have officially placed veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham on the Reserve/Injured list, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes after Cunningham, 30, appeared in just four games this season, recording five solo tackles before being sidelined.

Cunningham, a former second-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft, joined the Lions after previous stints with the Texans, Titans, Eagles, and Broncos. Known for his rangy tackling and veteran leadership, Cunningham brought valuable depth to a Lions defense that entered the 2025 season with high expectations under defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

Over his nine-year career, Cunningham has played in 106 games (86 starts), totaling 716 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 1 interception. His best season came in 2020 with Houston, when he led the NFL with 164 total tackles, including 106 solo.

Zach Cunningham’s move to IR is a setback for the Lions’ defense, but the team’s depth and aggressive rotation philosophy give them a chance to weather the loss. Detroit has proven resilient under Dan Campbell’s leadership, and this is just the latest test of that grit.

