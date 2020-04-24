41.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Zach Martina: 2nd Round Analysis of D'Andre Swift from 'Matt Patricia' [Video]

Detroit comedian Zach Martina has done it again!

With the No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected RB D’Andre Swift out of Georgia.

Following the pick, Martina dropped his latest Matt Patricia mock presser and it is pretty darn funny.

NFL DRAFT – Detroit Lions 2nd Round Analysis of D'Andre Swift from Head Coach Matt Patricia

From quarantine, Detroit Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia discusses the teams 2nd round selection of Georgia Running Back, D'Andre Swift.

Publisert av Zach Martina Fredag 24. april 2020

 

By Don Drysdale
