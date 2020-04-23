41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, April 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Zach Martina releases mock Matt Patricia post NFL Draft First Round analysis [Video]

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Brother of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott passes away

Michael Whitaker - 0
Some unfortunate news out of the National Football League was passed along while most fans had their attention on the Draft. Jace Prescott, the brother...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn said there were absolutely no offers for No. 3 pick

Don Drysdale - 0
Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn clearly wanted to trade down in the 2020 NFL Draft but unfortunately, he was unable to do so, though...
Read more

The Detroit Lions were not able to trade down like they may have wanted to in the 2020 NFL Draft but they were still able to get their guy.

On Thursday night, the Lions used the No. 3 overall pick to select CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State.

Following the pick, Detroit comedian Zach Martina posted a mock Matt Patricia presser that is sure to make you laugh.

NFL DRAFT – Detroit Lions First Round Analysis of Jeff Okudah from Head Coach Matt Patricia

From quarantine, Detroit Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia discusses the teams 1st round selection of Ohio State cornerback, Jeff Okudah.

Publisert av Zach Martina Torsdag 23. april 2020

Thanks for the laugh, Zach!

 

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale
Views30

More on this topic

Previous articleDetroit Lions newest CB Jeff Okudah jersey already released
Next articleMatt Patricia comments on Detroit Lions not trading down in first round

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.