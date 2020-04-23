Zach Martina releases mock Matt Patricia post NFL Draft First Round analysis [Video]

The Detroit Lions were not able to trade down like they may have wanted to in the 2020 NFL Draft but they were still able to get their guy.

On Thursday night, the Lions used the No. 3 overall pick to select CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State.

Following the pick, Detroit comedian Zach Martina posted a mock Matt Patricia presser that is sure to make you laugh.

NFL DRAFT – Detroit Lions First Round Analysis of Jeff Okudah from Head Coach Matt Patricia From quarantine, Detroit Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia discusses the teams 1st round selection of Ohio State cornerback, Jeff Okudah. Publisert av Zach Martina Torsdag 23. april 2020

Thanks for the laugh, Zach!