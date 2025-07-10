Zach McKinstry Becomes Tigers’ Fifth 2025 All-Star

Zach McKinstry Named Tigers’ Fifth All-Star in Breakout Season

Zach McKinstry is officially headed to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, marking another major milestone in a breakout year for the Tigers and their versatile infielder. He was selected as an injury replacement for Houston’s Jeremy Peña, becoming the fifth Detroit player named to the All-Star roster.

That number reflects more than individual performance. It’s a sign of how far the Tigers have come.

Quiet Climb to a Career Year

McKinstry, 30, is hitting .286 with seven home runs and an .826 OPS. He also ranks second in the American League in triples with eight. For a player known primarily as a utility man entering the year, these are standout numbers that show how he’s reshaped his role in Detroit’s lineup.

“This is super cool,” McKinstry said of the selection. “To go with guys like Javy, Gleyber, Riley, and Skubal, it makes it even better.”

Manager A.J. Hinch praised McKinstry’s consistency and impact, adding, “All the players here are All-Stars in my book.” It’s a sentiment that reflects a clubhouse full of belief and buy-in, a far cry from where the Tigers were two seasons ago.

From Depth Piece to Key Contributor

Since arriving in Detroit, McKinstry has played all over the field. His cumulative numbers with the Tigers — a .241 average, 20 home runs, and a .689 OPS — might not leap off the page, but the 2025 season has been a turning point.

He’s added pop, run production, and a spark to the lineup, showing value at second base, third, and in the outfield. It’s the kind of glue-guy performance every postseason team needs.

And right now, Detroit looks like exactly that.

A Team Turning the Corner

At 59-35, the Tigers lead the majors in wins. McKinstry joins fellow All-Stars Tarik Skubal, Riley Greene, Gleyber Torres, and Javier Báez as part of a Detroit group that’s finally living up to the expectations set during its rebuild.

For McKinstry, the recognition is personal. For the Tigers, it’s proof that the pieces are finally coming together.

Notable Statistics from McKinstry’s All-Star Candidacy

