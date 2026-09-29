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Athletics Player Sues Detroit Tigers Over Comerica Park Injury

Zack Gelof Tigers lawsuit
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The Detroit Tigers are facing a lawsuit over an injury suffered by Athletics infielder Zack Gelof at Comerica Park earlier this season.

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Gelof has sued the Tigers, Ilitch Holdings Inc. and the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority, alleging that exposed metal fencing along the left-field foul line caused the significant knee injury he suffered during a July 9 game in Detroit. The 16-page complaint, which was filed Monday in Wayne County Circuit Court, accuses the defendants of failing to protect players from a dangerous condition near the field of play.

The injury occurred in the third inning when Gelof chased a Zach McKinstry fly ball into foul territory. Gelof made a sliding catch, but his right knee slammed into the fencing near the wall.

He initially got back to his feet before going down again and leaving the game.

What initially looked like an unfortunate baseball injury has now become a legal fight over whether it should have been prevented.

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Gelof Claims Comerica Park Presented a Danger

Gelof suffered a deep laceration beneath his right kneecap, and the Athletics revealed after the game that the wound narrowly missed his patellar tendon.

The lawsuit alleges the fencing Gelof struck was rigid, sharp and inadequately protected despite being positioned in an area where players could reasonably be expected to run or slide while attempting to make a play.

Gelof’s attorneys contend that the defendants failed to provide adequate padding or clearance around the fencing and failed to properly inspect, repair, redesign, relocate or guard the area.

The complaint includes claims of premises liability, negligence and negligent design and construction. It also includes a claim against the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority under Michigan’s public-building exception to governmental immunity.

Those are allegations made by Gelof and have not been established in court.

Padding Went Up Weeks After the Injury

One detail included in the lawsuit could receive plenty of attention as the case moves forward. Gelof’s attorneys allege that protective padding was installed over the area within weeks of the injury.

Riley Greene’s Comments Included in Lawsuit

The complaint also points to comments Tigers outfielder Riley Greene made after the collision.

“That portion of the fence where he hit is metal,” Greene said at the time. “He kind of slid into it, and it’s definitely going to hurt if you slide into it.”

Gelof’s attorneys included those remarks as part of their argument that the fencing presented a foreseeable danger to players pursuing baseballs near the left-field line.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, physical pain and other professional and economic damages allegedly resulting from the injury.

For Detroit, it creates an unusual issue involving a stadium already heading toward a major change. Comerica Park is scheduled to take on the Fifth Third Park name beginning in 2027, ending a naming-rights relationship that has existed since the ballpark opened in 2000.

This time, however, the conversation surrounding the stadium has nothing to do with its name.

The central question is whether the area where Gelof was injured constituted an unsafe condition and, if so, whether the defendants had a responsibility to correct it before the July 9 game.

Gelof’s attorneys argue that proper padding could have prevented the injury. The defendants will have an opportunity to respond to those allegations as the lawsuit proceeds.

The allegation that padding was subsequently installed is notable, but a later modification does not by itself establish that the defendants were legally responsible for Gelof’s injury.

It does, however, add another layer to a play that looked nasty the moment it happened.

The Tigers dealt with numerous injuries of their own throughout the season, and Detroit’s lengthy injured list became one of the defining challenges the club faced during 2026. Gelof’s situation is obviously different because it centers on an opposing player and an allegation that the physical condition of Comerica Park contributed to his injury.

Nearly three months after Gelof crashed into the fence, the play is no longer simply part of the 2026 season.

It’s now part of a lawsuit.

And the next decision involving that left-field fence won’t be made by an umpire.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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