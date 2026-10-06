Report: Leaked Michigan Texts Rip Jason Beck’s Offense

In leaked group chat messages that are only alleged to be his, Michigan tight end Zack Marshall says offensive coordinator Jason Beck told the tight end room that “none of us are valuable to this offense.” Michigan has not confirmed that the messages are real, and nobody at the university has commented on them.

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In the same screenshots posted by the College Transfer Portal account on X, Marshall calls the state of the offense way worse than the Sherrone Moore era. The tight ends have barely been part of the passing game this season, and the messages land in the middle of a week of national scrutiny on the Wolverines.

Zack Marshall’s Alleged Messages Rip the Michigan Offense

Whoever wrote them did not hold back about the scheme itself. One of the messages reads:

“Basically, our offense sucks because if you blitz us, we have no answers… we have an extra OL on the field every play and run different versions of power read every play.”

Michigan’s Tight Ends Have Barely Been Used

The usage numbers back up that part of the complaint. Tight end Hogan Hansen has five receptions for 35 yards and no touchdowns, an average of 7.0 yards per catch. Tight end Jalen Hoffman has three catches for 25 yards and no touchdowns, an average of 8.3 yards per catch. Could that be part of why Bryce Underwood has been struggling this season? The offense under Beck has been a mess either way.

Kyle Whittingham Has a Bye Week to Fix It

Michigan is 3-2 after falling 20-14 at Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 3, and head coach Kyle Whittingham was blunt about the offense afterward: “The results are unacceptable right now,” he said, adding that “we might have to make some tough decisions here.” He has already said the evaluation covers every position on that side of the ball.

The Wolverines are in their bye week and host Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 17. Michigan no doubt needs to use the tight ends more, but Beck sees things another way. If that does not change coming out of the bye, nothing about this offense will.