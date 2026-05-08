Detroit Tigers Sign Zack Short, Option Former 1st Round Pick

The Detroit Tigers continue shuffling their roster as injuries and inconsistency force the organization to prioritize versatility.

On Friday, the Tigers officially signed infielder Zack Short to a major league contract and immediately inserted him into the starting lineup against the Kansas City Royals. To make room on the active roster, Detroit optioned infielder Jace Jung back to Triple-A Toledo.

Zack Short Back With Tigers Again

The latest Zack Short Tigers reunion comes after a chaotic week.

Detroit originally acquired Short from the Washington Nationals earlier this month and briefly added him to the 26-man roster before designating him for assignment just two days later. After clearing waivers, Short remained in the organization and ultimately signed a one-year MLB contract to return to the active roster.

Now, he is back in the lineup almost immediately.

Tigers Prioritize Defense and Versatility

The move says a lot about what the Tigers currently value.

Short has struggled offensively throughout his major league career, hitting just .171 with a .564 OPS across 243 MLB games. However, his defensive flexibility remains extremely valuable, especially for a Tigers team dealing with injuries and constant lineup adjustments.

Short is naturally a shortstop, but he also has extensive experience at both second and third base. That versatility gives manager A.J. Hinch another reliable defensive option while Gleyber Torres remains sidelined with a left oblique strain.

Detroit initially believed Torres could avoid the injured list, which is part of why Short was previously removed from the roster. Once Torres officially landed on the IL, the Tigers quickly reversed course.

Jace Jung Sent Back to Toledo

The corresponding move sends one of Detroit’s top young infielders back to Triple-A.

Jung appeared in eight games during his latest stint with the Tigers, going 1-for-6 with two walks. Although his opportunities were limited, the Tigers appeared encouraged by his approach at the plate and ability to make smart swing decisions.

Still, Detroit rarely used him defensively during the call-up, primarily keeping him in a designated hitter role.

That reality likely played a major role in Friday’s decision.

Tigers Continue Searching for Stability

The Zack Short Tigers move may not be flashy, but it reflects where Detroit currently stands.

The organization is trying to survive a difficult stretch filled with injuries, pitching uncertainty, and constant roster changes. In situations like this, dependable defense and positional flexibility often become priorities over long-term development.

For now, Short gets another opportunity to carve out a role in Detroit.

And given how unpredictable the Tigers’ roster situation has become lately, this probably will not be the last unexpected move.