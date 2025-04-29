Za’Darius Smith Predicted to Pass on Detroit for AFC Playoff Contender

Despite speculation about a Lions reunion, Za'Darius Smith is now projected to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals as a veteran insurance option on the edge.

After the Detroit Lions passed on taking a top-tier edge rusher in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, many assumed the door might be open for a reunion with Za’Darius Smith. But don’t count on it — at least not according to one NFL writer.

While the Lions added Ahmed Hassanein, a high-motor pass rusher from Boise State in the sixth round, the reality is that he’ll need time to develop. And with no other proven option opposite Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions still have a major hole at EDGE — one that Smith previously helped fill.

But Cory Woodroof Isn’t Buying It

For The Win’s Cory Woodroof has a different prediction: Smith to Cincinnati.

“The Bengals drafted Shemar Stewart in the first round of this year’s draft, but he’s an incredibly raw prospect,” Woodroof wrote. “Especially if the team trades defensive end Trey Hendrickson, adding Smith would be an incredibly smart way to make sure there is a capable veteran pass-rusher on the roster. Smith is the marquee player available.”

It’s not hard to connect the dots. The Bengals could lose Hendrickson, Stewart isn’t ready yet, and Smith brings proven pass-rushing production and leadership.

What This Means for Detroit

The Lions may have hoped for more immediate pass-rushing help in the draft, but unless a surprise veteran addition is still in the works, it looks like they’re rolling into 2025 with Hutchinson, Hassanein, and a lot of hope.

Smith still feels like a natural fit — but if the Bengals make their move first, the Lions will need to shift their focus elsewhere.