Former Lions EDGE Za’Darius Smith on Verge of Finding a New Home

Za’Darius Smith appears ready to resume his NFL career, and his comeback could begin in a familiar place.

The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign the three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, according to Mary Kay Cabot. Smith recently worked out for Cleveland after stepping away from football during the 2025 season.

Za’Darius Smith Nearing Browns Reunion

Smith’s return to Cleveland makes sense for both sides. He played for the Browns in 2023 and opened the 2024 season with the organization before being traded to Detroit.

Cleveland recently brought Smith in for a workout and evaluation. Assuming the deal is completed, the Browns will add a proven veteran who already understands the organization and can contribute as part of their defensive-line rotation.

The move is not official until Smith signs, but all signs point toward a reunion.

Smith’s Brief Run With the Lions

Detroit acquired Smith after Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg injury in 2024. Smith gave the Lions four sacks in eight regular-season games, providing a much-needed veteran presence during the team’s playoff push.

The Lions released Smith during the 2025 offseason, though the possibility of a Detroit reunion remained a popular topic throughout the summer. Smith openly expressed interest in coming back, and Detroit’s need for additional pass-rush depth kept the conversation alive.

There were legitimate arguments for and against re-signing Smith, but the two sides never completed a deal.

A Short Retirement

Smith joined the Philadelphia Eagles in September 2025 before retiring after five games. He recorded 1.5 sacks and 10 tackles during that brief stint.

Philadelphia released him from its reserve/retired list in June, clearing the way for a comeback. According to his career statistics, Smith has produced 70.5 sacks, 343 tackles and 10 forced fumbles across 145 regular-season games.

Now 33, Smith does not need to carry a defense. He can still offer experience, situational pass-rush ability and leadership to a Browns team he already knows well.

Bottom Line

Za’Darius Smith’s time away from football appears to be ending. If the anticipated signing is completed, the former Detroit Lions edge rusher will return to Cleveland for another NFL chapter.

Detroit fans once hoped Smith might make his way back to the Motor City. Instead, he appears headed toward a reunion with the team that sent him to the Lions in the first place.