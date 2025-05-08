Former Detroit Lions EDGE Za’Darius Smith Predicted to Land With Super Bowl Contender

Former Lions edge rusher Za'Darius Smith is predicted to sign with the Chiefs, filling a major need on defense as Kansas City eyes another Super Bowl.

Could Za’Darius Smith be heading from Detroit to Kansas City?

That’s the latest buzz coming from Pro Football Focus, where analyst Mason Cameron has predicted the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs will scoop up the veteran edge rusher—who was recently cut by the Detroit Lions.

And honestly, it makes a lot of sense.

Kansas City Needs Pass Rush Help — and Smith Still Has Juice

Let’s be real: the AFC is stacked with elite quarterbacks. Mahomes may be on top, but he’s got Burrow, Allen, Stroud, and Lamar breathing down his neck. For the Chiefs, keeping pressure on opposing passers will be critical if they want to repeat.

Enter former Detroit Lions EDGE, Za’Darius Smith.

“Inserting a proven veteran option on the edge, such as Za’Darius Smith, would boost the unit,” Cameron wrote. “Across his past three seasons, Smith has generated a 90.1 PFF pass-rush grade, placing him in the 93rd percentile.”

That’s an impressive mark—one that speaks to Smith’s consistent production, even as he enters the back end of his career.

Why the Lions Let Him Walk

Smith was a solid contributor for the Lions in 2024, especially after Aidan Hutchinson went down with an injury. He notched 4 sacks and 39 pressures in just eight games and brought a veteran edge to a young defensive unit.

But ultimately, his $11 million price tag was too rich for Brad Holmes and company. With cap space at a premium and younger players like Josh Paschal and Ahmed Hassanein coming in, Detroit made the tough call.

That doesn’t mean a reunion is off the table—it just hasn’t been seriously floated yet.

Could the Lions Regret Letting Him Go?

Here’s the thing: the Lions still have a glaring need at EDGE behind Hutchinson. Marcus Davenport hasn’t stayed healthy, and the current rotation isn’t exactly loaded with reliable depth.

So if Smith ends up making plays for a Super Bowl contender like Kansas City—while the Lions are searching for answers at the same spot—it’s fair to wonder if Holmes pulled the trigger a little too quickly.

That said, Detroit has always been selective about fit and culture, and Smith’s release likely had just as much to do with roster building philosophy as dollars.

The Bottom Line

Za’Darius Smith may no longer be a Detroit Lion, but he’s still got value—and he may soon be chasing another Super Bowl ring in Kansas City.

If the Chiefs do bring him in, it could be a savvy late-offseason pickup. For the Lions? Well, it’ll be interesting to see if they still have another move up their sleeve—or if they’re ready to let Hutchinson shoulder the load again.

Either way, Smith’s next chapter might come with a Lombardi Trophy attached.