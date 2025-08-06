Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Gives Big Update on Za’Darius Smith

With August in full swing and the 2025 NFL season creeping closer, one lingering question remains for Detroit Lions fans:

Will Za’Darius Smith return to Detroit?

It’s a storyline that hasn’t gone away since free agency began, and based on the latest update from Lions general manager Brad Holmes, the door is still very much open.

A Productive Stint in Motown

Let’s rewind for a second.

The Lions traded for Smith at the 2024 deadline, acquiring the veteran pass rusher from the Cleveland Browns to help fortify a defense ravaged by injuries. Over the final eight games of the regular season, Smith delivered four sacks, consistent pressure, and the kind of veteran leadership the Lions sorely needed down the stretch.

He didn’t light up the stat sheet, but his presence was felt.

A Cap Casualty, But Not a Burned Bridge

After the season ended, the Lions made a business decision: Smith was released to create cap space ahead of free agency.

But this wasn’t a cold goodbye.

Back in March, Holmes made it clear that the team was open to a reunion, and in the months since, Smith himself has publicly expressed a desire to return to Detroit, including at a recent awards show.

Where Things Stand Now

Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday morning, Holmes provided a refreshingly honest update:

“Za’Darius did a lot of good things last year for us, and we said we’re gonna keep in contact with his agent,” Holmes said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “But everything’s not just one-sided.”

Holmes acknowledged that both the player and the team have their own expectations, and aligning those takes time, especially with a player of Smith’s stature and résumé.

“Za’Darius has expectations, the team has expectations. So sometimes it takes a while for those things to get on the same page, especially a guy that’s been in the league as long as he has. I’m not saying he doesn’t want to be in training camp,” Holmes added, “but if he misses some time — there’s obviously some interest there, and we’ve been keeping in touch.”

Translation? The Lions are in no rush, and neither is Smith. As a proven vet, he’s not the type who needs every single training camp rep. If a deal comes together in the coming weeks, it’ll be about fit, timing, and mutual value.

The Bottom Line

Za’Darius Smith wants to be back. The Lions would like to have him back. But this is the NFL, and until both sides agree on the right number, nothing’s guaranteed.

Still, if Detroit wants to load up for another playoff push and fortify its pass rush depth, reuniting with Smith just might be the move that puts them over the top.

For now, fans will just have to be patient, and keep an eye on their notifications.

