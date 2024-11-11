Za’Darius Smith Is Not Happy That Dan Campbell Did Not Let Him Play Vs. Texans

Za'Darius Smith was ready to make his debut for the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football against the Houston Texans, but the veteran pass rusher found himself on the sideline instead of the field. Despite being an active presence on the sideline, Smith was not part of the game, with the decision being made by head coach Dan Campbell to give him a week off.

Speaking to NBC Sports after the game, Smith expressed his frustration with not being able to contribute on the field, although he understood the reasoning behind the decision. “I can't wait. I hate that he gave me this week off. I didn’t want it,” Smith said with a smile as quoted by SI. “That’s something that they wanted for their players, and that’s what I love about this football team. They care about their players, and actually, he was a player so he understands what’s going on.”

Campbell had decided to give Smith the time off after a busy few weeks following his trade from the Cleveland Browns. Smith explained, “He wanted me to take a week off because it was a bye, I haven’t had one. And then, I actually stay in Florida. You know we had the hurricane in Florida, I wasn’t able to get home. He told me he’d give me two days, and I actually went home and checked on the house. So that’s love from coach, man.”

Despite being sidelined, Smith made it clear that he’s eager to get back on the field next week. “I’m gonna be back next week. I get here on Wednesday,” he said. “Wednesday, I can’t wait. I promise you I’m gonna give it my all. This is a great football team.”

Smith's passion and commitment to his new team are evident, and his desire to contribute to the Lions' success is clear. With a full week of preparation ahead, it’s safe to say that fans will be seeing a highly motivated Smith in action soon.