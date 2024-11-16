Za’Darius Smith Offers Advice For Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith is already taking on a leadership role in the locker room, not only by bringing his experience and skills to the field but also by helping younger teammates like Aidan Hutchinson grow as leaders. In a recent interview with CBS-Detroit reporter Rachel Hopmayer, Smith revealed that he's been having important conversations with Hutchinson about how to elevate his role as a defensive team captain and build better camaraderie within the team.

Smith, who has earned a reputation as a seasoned leader throughout his career, shared his advice on how Hutchinson can make an impact on the team's chemistry both on and off the field. “He likes to play cards. He is a card guy,” said Smith as quoted by SI, referring to Hutchinson's personality off the field. “All is love, man. Teaching him a couple of things with the camaraderie of the team. Some things to do.”

Smith explained that when he had the captain's patch on his jersey, he was proactive in fostering team unity by inviting teammates over for Thursday Night Football. “I know I have been a guy that when I had the (captain) patch on, I invite guys to my house on Thursday night, for Thursday Night Football. Just sprinkling a little bit of that stuff on him like, ‘Bro, this is you bro. This is your defense.' You have to be doing that kind of stuff.”

For Hutchinson, who has established himself as one of the most dominant defenders in the NFL, Smith's advice is invaluable. The rookie defensive end is still learning how to balance his development as a player with the responsibility of being a leader in the locker room. As Smith notes, Hutchinson is still growing into that role, and the veteran defender is eager to help him along the way.

“Obviously, he is still young,” Smith acknowledged, recognizing that Hutchinson is just beginning his journey as a leader. “He is going to grow as a player. Hopefully, I can be that light on him to help him grow as a player.”

Despite a setback earlier this season when Hutchinson broke his leg, there is optimism that the young star could return if the Lions advance far enough in the postseason, with reports suggesting he could be back for a potential Super Bowl run. With Smith's guidance, Hutchinson has the chance to continue growing both as a player and as a leader for the Lions' defense.

As the Lions continue to build on their success this season, the advice and mentorship from veterans like Smith are crucial in shaping the future of this team. Hutchinson’s growth into a leader will be a key factor in maintaining the team's strong defensive presence and overall cohesion.