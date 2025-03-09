Za’Darius Smith Posts Message for Detroit Following Breaking News

Za'Darius Smith just posted a message to Instagram, all but confirming the news.

On Sunday afternoon, news broke that the Detroit Lions plan to release EDGE Za’Darius Smith. Following the news breaking, Smith took to Instagram to post a short message for Detroit.

Za’Darius Smith Thanks Detroit

As you can see below, Smith took to Instagram to thank Detroit.

“Thank you Detroit,” Smith posted.

Why it Matters

The fact that the Lions are releasing Za’Darius Smith comes as no surprise whatsoever, as his contract is not team-friendly at this point. (Click here to read more about that). In a previous article, we noted that the Lions could bring back Smith once the free agency period begins, though this “Thank You” message hints that he will not return to the Motor City for the 2025 season.

Moving Forward

There is no question about it, the Detroit Lions have to improve their pass rush for the 2025 season. Though Aidan Hutchinson is expected to return healthy, he is going to need help. Releasing Smith does not make the Lions better on paper, but you can bet Brad Holmes has a plan in mind to make some additions that will help the team this coming season.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

