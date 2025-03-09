Za’Darius Smith Posts Message for Detroit Following Breaking News

On Sunday afternoon, news broke that the Detroit Lions plan to release EDGE Za’Darius Smith. Following the news breaking, Smith took to Instagram to post a short message for Detroit.

Za’Darius Smith Thanks Detroit

As you can see below, Smith took to Instagram to thank Detroit.

“Thank you Detroit,” Smith posted.

Why it Matters

The fact that the Lions are releasing Za’Darius Smith comes as no surprise whatsoever, as his contract is not team-friendly at this point. (Click here to read more about that). In a previous article, we noted that the Lions could bring back Smith once the free agency period begins, though this “Thank You” message hints that he will not return to the Motor City for the 2025 season.

Moving Forward

There is no question about it, the Detroit Lions have to improve their pass rush for the 2025 season. Though Aidan Hutchinson is expected to return healthy, he is going to need help. Releasing Smith does not make the Lions better on paper, but you can bet Brad Holmes has a plan in mind to make some additions that will help the team this coming season.