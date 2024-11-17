fb
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Detroit Lions

Za’Darius Smith Rolls Up for First Game With Detroit Lions In Epic Outfit [Video]

W.G. Brady
Za'Darius Smith is ready for his Detroit Lions debut this afternoon as the team faces off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. But before he steps onto the field, Smith made an entrance that is sure to win over Detroit fans for good.

Za'Darius Smith

The star defensive end was spotted arriving at the stadium wearing a throwback Detroit Pistons Rasheed Wallace jersey, showing his love for the Motor City in true style. Smith’s arrival has already generated excitement among fans, as the versatile pass rusher is expected to make an immediate impact for the Lions' defense.

Check out the video below of Smith walking into Ford Field, rocking that iconic Pistons jersey. Looks like he’s ready to bring that same toughness to the gridiron that Wallace brought to the basketball court!

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1858170071744471288

Let's go, Lions!!!

Previous article
It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
