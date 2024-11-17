Za’Darius Smith Rolls Up for First Game With Detroit Lions In Epic Outfit [Video]

Za'Darius Smith is ready for his Detroit Lions debut this afternoon as the team faces off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. But before he steps onto the field, Smith made an entrance that is sure to win over Detroit fans for good.

The star defensive end was spotted arriving at the stadium wearing a throwback Detroit Pistons Rasheed Wallace jersey, showing his love for the Motor City in true style. Smith’s arrival has already generated excitement among fans, as the versatile pass rusher is expected to make an immediate impact for the Lions' defense.

Check out the video below of Smith walking into Ford Field, rocking that iconic Pistons jersey. Looks like he’s ready to bring that same toughness to the gridiron that Wallace brought to the basketball court!

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1858170071744471288

Let's go, Lions!!!