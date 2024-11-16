fb
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Detroit Lions

Za’Darius Smith Says Dan Campbell Treats Mistakes Like ‘End of the World’—And It’s Working

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
During an interview with CBS-Detroit's Rachel Hopmayer, Detroit Lions EDGE Za'Darius Smith shared his insights into what he's experienced since joining the team. His first impression? The Lions take practice seriously, and mistakes are treated with the utmost gravity.

Za'Darius Smith

Intensity in Practice

Smith noted that head coach Dan Campbell’s leadership style fosters a high level of accountability. “It's all about the attitude, man. I saw it here today at practice,” Smith said as quoted by SI. “When one guy messed up on the play, it was like it was the end of the world. But that is what you want.”

This intense focus on getting everything right is helping set the tone for the team, according to Smith. He believes that treating mistakes with such seriousness sends a strong message, especially to the younger players on the roster. “You want to have that to where the young guys know that when they come on the field, ‘Hey, I can't make a mistake,'” Smith added.

High Expectations and Accountability

Smith went on to explain that the team’s commitment to executing plays flawlessly is reinforced daily. “Throughout the nights and throughout the days, they can practice more. They can know exactly what their assignment is, so when they get out on the field, they know that coach, if you mess it up, coach is going to curse you out.”

Smith humorously added that he already feels like he's played a game just by experiencing the intensity of the Lions’ practices. The high level of expectations isn’t something that’s taken lightly, but it’s clear that it’s a crucial factor in Detroit’s impressive performance this season.

The way the team holds itself accountable—especially when it comes to individual mistakes—is helping the Lions rise above their competition, creating an atmosphere where each player feels the pressure to be perfect. And, with their eyes set on a Super Bowl, that attitude will continue to serve them well as they strive for excellence on every snap.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
