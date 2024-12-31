Za’Darius Smith Shocked After Swearing on Live Broadcast During Lions MNF Game [Video]

Detroit Lions EDGE Za'Darius Smith was caught off guard during Monday Night Football after he accidentally swore on live television. As ESPN’s cameras followed Smith and teammate Christian Mahogany, Smith was heard saying, “Don’t be scared now, mother [expletive].”

Realizing his mistake, Smith quickly glanced at the camera and asked, “That ain’t on TV, is it?” Mahogany, clearly aware of what had just happened, shook his head in response.

Za'Darius Smith: "Don't get scared now motherf***ersssss… That ain't on TV, is it?" 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/RJx25OAOq2 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) December 31, 2024

Smith’s candid moment on air provided a humorous, yet unscripted, glimpse of the intensity and personality of one of the Lions' star players. Despite the slip-up, the unfiltered moment added to the lively and passionate atmosphere surrounding the team on game night.