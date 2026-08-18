Former Lions EDGE Za’Darius Smith Pump Fakes Browns, Signs With New Team

Former Detroit Lions pass rusher Za’Darius Smith is officially headed back to the NFL, and his comeback will take him to Atlanta.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Falcons are giving Za’Darius Smith a 1-year, $6M deal with an incentives upside up to $8M. Smith had appeared to be headed toward a reunion with the Cleveland Browns, but Atlanta entered the picture after bringing him in for a workout Monday.

For Lions fans, it is another interesting chapter for a player who spent only half a season in Detroit but made a legitimate impact when the defense desperately needed pass-rush help.

Za’Darius Smith Gets Another NFL Opportunity

Detroit acquired Smith from Cleveland at the 2024 trade deadline after Aidan Hutchinson suffered his season-ending leg injury. Smith appeared in eight regular-season games for the Lions and recorded four sacks, providing some much-needed pressure off the edge during Detroit’s playoff push. The Lions eventually released him the following offseason in a move that created more than $5 million in 2025 salary-cap space.

Brad Holmes later explained that finances were the primary reason Detroit moved on, though the Lions continued communicating with Smith’s representation about a potential reunion. Detroit Sports Nation covered those conversations throughout the 2025 offseason.

Instead, Smith signed with Philadelphia. He appeared in five games for the Eagles in 2025, finishing with 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks, before abruptly announcing his retirement in October. Philadelphia released him from the reserve/retired list this June, making him eligible to return. Smith now owns 70.5 career sacks in 145 games.

Falcons Suddenly Needed Pass-Rush Help

Atlanta’s interest makes plenty of sense.

The Falcons lost second-year edge rusher Jalon Walker for the entire 2026 season after he tore his ACL in training camp. Atlanta will also be without James Pearce Jr. for the first eight regular-season games after the NFL suspended him for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Pearce had 10.5 sacks as a rookie in 2025, while Walker recorded 5.5.

Smith also reunites with Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski, who coached him during his previous stint with the Browns. Smith started 25 games for Cleveland between 2023 and 2024 before being traded to Detroit.

That familiarity, combined with Atlanta’s suddenly depleted pass rush, gives Smith a logical opportunity to step into a meaningful role.

Bottom Line

Za’Darius Smith’s NFL career is not over after all.

The former Lions pass rusher appeared headed back to Cleveland just days ago, but the Falcons swooped in and will add the veteran to a defense that suddenly needs help on the edge.

Detroit’s decision to part ways with Smith was primarily financial, and Brad Holmes made that clear at the time. Now, more than a year after leaving the Lions and less than a year after announcing his retirement, Smith is getting another shot.

This time, it will be in Atlanta.