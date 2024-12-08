Za’Darius Smith Takes Massive Shot at Packers After Gritty Win With Detroit Lions

Za'Darius Smith's journey from a Pro Bowler in Green Bay to a key member of the Detroit Lions has been a story of redemption, especially after his departure from the Packers. After three seasons with Green Bay, where he earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first two years, Smith's tenure was marred by injury and a bitter departure. When he faced his former team in the Detroit Lions' 34-31 victory over the Packers on Thursday Night Football, Smith didn't hold back about how personal this game was for him.

A Bitter Departure from Green Bay

Smith's time with the Packers seemed promising—until injury struck. After suffering a back injury in 2021, Smith's season was cut short, and his relationship with the franchise became strained. Smith expressed feeling undervalued by the Packers after his injury, as the organization didn’t show him the respect he felt he deserved. His frustration with the Packers only grew as he was let go, and as fate would have it, Smith would eventually find himself in a position to face his former team again in a Lions uniform.

Revenge on His Mind

Following the Lions' victory over the Packers, NFL Network’s Stacey Dales caught up with Smith, who had clearly been carrying a sense of revenge with him into the game. Dales noted Smith had hinted at this being a revenge game, asking him how it felt to face the Packers after all he had given them.

Smith’s response was blunt and emotional. “Two years I gave it to them, and once I got hurt, they sent me down like I wasn’t nothing,” Smith said. “But, I’m glad to be on the other side now. You know I had a chance to go to the Vikings and get my revenge. And I came to Detroit and got my revenge again.” His words made it clear that this matchup with the Packers meant far more than just another regular-season game—it was a moment for Smith to reclaim his narrative and prove that the Packers made a mistake in parting ways with him.

A New Chapter in Detroit

Za'Darius Smith’s return to relevance with the Lions has been a story of redemption, and his performance in this emotional matchup against his former team only adds to that narrative. As the Lions continue their dominant run, Smith’s impact has been undeniable, especially when it comes to playing with a chip on his shoulder.

While the Packers might have left him behind, Smith's revenge against Green Bay on Thursday night is a reminder that sometimes a change of scenery can reignite a player's passion—and in Smith's case, it brought him back to the top of his game. Whether the Packers realize it or not, they might have let go of a player who was more valuable to their success than they thought. For Smith, getting his revenge with the Lions was a personal victory, and he's certainly not done yet.